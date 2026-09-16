Woman Attempts Suicide Allegedly Over Husband’s Betrayal, Condition Critical

Hyderabad: Sharanya, wife of Ishwar Sai, allegedly attempted suicide after expressing distress over what she described as betrayal in her marital life.

Before the incident, Sharanya reportedly released an audio message in which she said that she could not live without Ishwar and described the situation as unbearable. She also appealed to her family to take care of her son.

In the audio, Sharanya allegedly said that she had been deceived and that the circumstances had made her life extremely difficult. She reportedly stated that she could never forget the alleged betrayal.

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Sharanya was subsequently taken for medical treatment. According to the available information, her condition is currently reported to be critical.

Further details regarding the circumstances that led to the incident and any action by the authorities are awaited.