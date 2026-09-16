Man, Allegedly Cuts Off Wife’s Nose After She Refuses to Return Home

Mancherial: A woman was allegedly assaulted by her husband during a family dispute in Kotapalli of Mancherial district, with the incident leaving her seriously injured.

The woman, identified as Mamata of Kotapalli, is married to Manikchandar of Mallampet. The couple has two children. Mamata has alleged that her husband has been harassing her for the past four years, reportedly demanding additional dowry.

According to the complaint, Mamata had gone to her parental home around 10 days ago. On Monday, Manikchandar allegedly arrived at his in-laws’ residence and attacked Mamata’s uncle.

When Mamata reportedly intervened to stop the assault, her husband allegedly grabbed and forcefully pinched her nose, causing serious injuries.

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Mamata was initially attended to following the incident and was later shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for further treatment.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint and launched an investigation into the alleged assault and dowry harassment. Further details are awaited.