Newlywed couple killed as unidentified vehicle hits bike in Karnataka

Tumakuru (Karnataka): A newlywed couple was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Dwaralu on National Highway 48, close to Sira town in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district.

The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Darshan and 21-year-old Usharani, residents of Hunasikatte village. The couple had reportedly married about one-and-a-half months ago.

According to police, Darshan and 21-year-old Usharani were riding a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their bike near Dwaralu. Due to the impact, Darshan died on the spot.

Usharani sustained serious injuries in the accident and was being taken to the hospital when she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Police said the newlywed couple had gone out for a ride when the accident occurred. The unidentified vehicle fled the spot following the incident.

Tavarekere police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, a couple and their daughter were killed after a tanker ran over their scooter in Mandya. The deceased have been identified as Mutturaj, his wife Kavya and their daughter Keerthana.

Mutturaj, who was employed at a factory in Bengaluru’s Peenya area, had travelled with his family to his mother-in-law’s house to celebrate the Ganesh festival. The family was returning to Bengaluru after the celebrations when the accident occurred at around 4.15 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, the tanker allegedly came from behind and hit the scooter before running over the victims. CCTV footage obtained by the police reportedly shows the tanker dragging the scooter for some distance after the collision.

Police suspect rash and negligent driving by the tanker driver to be the cause of the accident. The driver fled the spot following the accident, and police have launched a search to trace him.

A hit-and-run on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts killed a 45-year-old man and injured his wife and daughter on May 13 night. The ill-fated electric scooter was knocked down by a car in the Chikkajala police station limits.

Police suspect that the deadly accident was caused by a speeding Audi driver, who drove off without helping the victims. Although CCTV cameras captured the accident, the Audi’s high-beam headlights obscured its registration number, making identification difficult.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com