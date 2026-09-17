Keesara SI Caught Accepting Rs 5 Lakh Bribe, CI Also Named in ACB Trap

Hyderabad: A Keesara police sub-inspector was allegedly caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe in connection with a ration rice case.

According to preliminary information, Keesara CI Anjaneyulu and SI Gnanendra Reddy allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from an accused in the case, reportedly promising to facilitate bail.

The SI allegedly accepted Rs 5 lakh from the complainant inside a car near Keesara Cheruvu while he was on Ganesh immersion duty. When the ACB officials arrived, Gnanendra Reddy reportedly fled from the spot.

The allegations also state that the CI and SI threatened the accused with avoiding chemical tests during the investigation. The CI was reportedly demanding bribes and other favours from accused persons in the ration rice case.

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The complainant further alleged that the CI had been harassing him for several days by demanding biryani and cool drinks. Unable to bear the alleged harassment, the victim reportedly approached the ACB and provided information about the demands.

The ACB officials subsequently conducted the trap operation. Further details regarding the case and action against the police officials are awaited.