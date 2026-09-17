Telangana Governor, CM greet PM on 76th birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Central ministers from Telangana and other leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Governor Shukla conveyed warm birthday greetings to PM Modi on his 76th birthday, wishing him good health, strength and long life.

The Governor also extended greetings to PM Modi on completing 25 years of dedicated public service, wishing him continued strength and success in serving the nation.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to PM Modi.

The Chief Minister wished for the Prime Minister excellent health, happiness and prosperity, and long life. He stated that on this special occasion of the birthday, may the PM Modi’s life always be filled with joy and peace, and may he remain healthy and energetic.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy also greeted PM Modi.

“With an unwavering spirit of seva and devotion to Maa Bharati, your tireless service and vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047 continue to inspire the nation towards a stronger, prosperous, and self-reliant India. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, and a long life to continue serving Maa Bharati and lead Bharat towards greater heights,” said Kishan Reddy in a post on ‘X’.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, extended his greetings and best wishes to PM Modi.

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Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao called PM Modi the architect of New India.

“With one life, one mission, dedicated to the service of Maa Bharati, you have transformed our nation. From bringing 25 crore people out of poverty to transformative initiatives like Jan Dhan, Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala and Ayushman Bharat, and from Digital India and GST to a massive infrastructure push and a stronger defence economy, your leadership has transformed our country,” he posted on ‘X’.

“On your 76th birthday, I join crores of our countrymen in extending my heartfelt wishes to you. Modi Ji, it is a great blessing and privilege to serve our motherland under your leadership. I pray, pray and pray for your long and healthy life, so that the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 is achieved under your leadership,” added Ramchander Rao.