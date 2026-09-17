Farmer Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Giving Poisonous Substance to Children, Daughter Also Dies

Khammam: A 38-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide after giving a poisonous substance to his two children in a field in Gandrayi village of NTR district, near the Khammam district border. His daughter also died during treatment, while his son remains in critical condition.

The deceased farmer was identified as Pusuluri Srinivasa Rao. He reportedly cultivated around 10 acres of land in Appalanarsimhapuram village of Nelakondapalli mandal in Khammam district, along with another 10 acres in Pedamandava village and 10 acres of leased farmland in Gandrayi.

According to preliminary information, Srinivasa Rao took his daughter Lasya and son Nikhil to the leased agricultural field on a motorcycle. He allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and gave it to the children as well.

Locals noticed the three in distress at the agricultural field and immediately rushed them to a hospital. Srinivasa Rao died while being taken for treatment, while Lasya succumbed during treatment. Nikhil’s condition was reported to be critical, following which he was shifted to Hyderabad for further medical care.

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The incident has shocked residents, who reportedly said Srinivasa Rao did not appear to be facing major financial difficulties. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators are also examining whether a dispute between Srinivasa Rao and his wife could have contributed to the incident. Further details are awaited.