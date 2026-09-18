Karnataka Tehsildar Caught Allegedly Accepting ₹50 Lakh Bribe in Dharwad

Dharwad: A Tehsildar in Karnataka’s Dharwad district was allegedly caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while accepting ₹50 lakh in cash in connection with the rectification of land records.

According to Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa, the action followed a complaint from a developer who had approached the authorities seeking correction of land records and fresh ‘podi’ (land sub-division) for property located at Yarikoppa in Dharwad taluk.

The accused official was identified as Tehsildar Sachidananda Kuchanur. He allegedly demanded one acre of land along with ₹50 lakh in cash to facilitate the requested land-record rectification work.

After receiving the complaint on Wednesday afternoon, Lokayukta officials registered a case and laid a trap. The Tehsildar allegedly instructed the complainant to meet him near KCD Ground to hand over the money.

The complainant reportedly carried the cash in a red-coloured bag and handed it over to Kuchanur. The Tehsildar allegedly placed the bag containing the cash inside his own bag, following which Lokayukta officials intervened and caught him.

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The developer had reportedly purchased around 33 acres of land at Yarikoppa and had approached the authorities for correction of records concerning the cultivable and ‘kharab’ portions of the property.

Lokayukta officials said further action, including searches at the Tehsildar’s premises, would be considered as part of the ongoing investigation.

The allegations against the official are subject to investigation and further legal proceedings.