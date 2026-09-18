People’s lives more important than politics: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Friday said that the government considers people’s lives more important than politics and urged leaders of all political parties not to panic about the government’s approach.

Speaking to the media near the Circuit House in Mangaluru ahead of the Cabinet meeting in the coastal city of Mangaluru, CM Shivakumar said the government would work keeping in mind the concerns and aspirations of the people.

“We will do politics on people’s lives and issues, but not on people’s emotions. Our government will work according to everyone’s thinking and concerns,” he said.

He also said that there was no need for leaders of any political party to be apprehensive about the government’s approach.

During his visit to Mangaluru, Shivakumar said he visited the house where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed and had breakfast there.

“I went to the house where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed and had breakfast there. I had Mangaluru buns and dosa. I will go wherever the district ministers take me,” he said.

CM Shivakumar also interacted with social media influencers at a popular restaurant in Mangaluru over breakfast.

After the Cabinet meeting, CM Shivakumar will address a press conference along with his Cabinet colleagues at the Mangaluru Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

CM Shivakumar had said the Karnataka government was planning to give a new direction to the coastal and Malnad regions by making effective use of the human resources and natural resources available in these areas.

He said, “The coastal region has a coastline stretching for 340 kms. We need to make proper use of this and give a new direction to the development of the region. We must create opportunities in the coastal and Malnad regions that can prevent people from migrating elsewhere.”

He said the coastal and Malnad regions have some of the most educated, aware and talented human resources in Karnataka. There is a need to provide opportunities and empower this human capital locally, he said, adding that the region was second to none.

People from the coastal region have been raising several demands over the past 30–40 years. Elected representatives, party leaders, BJP MLAs and MPs have also expressed their views and put forward their demands on the issue.

“They have expressed the expectation that if we do not support them, then who else will? I have taken note of many of their demands,” Shivakumar said.

He said all these issues would be discussed at the special Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, and the decisions taken by the government would be announced subsequently.