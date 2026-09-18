Police Reach BRS Leader Manne Krishank’s Residence at 5 AM, Tension Reported

Hyderabad: Tension was reported at the residence of BRS leader and party social media convener Manne Krishank after a large number of police personnel reportedly reached his house at around 5 AM on Friday.

According to reports, the police action came after another case was registered against Krishank in connection with a social media post. Police reportedly attempted to enter the residence, while members of the BRS legal team and party supporters reached the spot.

BRS leaders and Krishank’s supporters alleged that police forcibly opened the locked doors of the house using a cutter and attempted to enter the premises. The allegations have not been independently confirmed by the police.

The early-morning police presence led to tension in the area as party workers gathered outside the residence. The BRS has alleged that the latest case and police action amount to harassment of its leader.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Krishank has faced police action in several cases in recent months, including cases related to social media posts. He was also arrested earlier in September amid heightened political activity during the Telangana Assembly session.

Further details regarding the latest case, the reason for the police visit and whether Krishank was taken into custody are awaited.