Telangana

Police Reach BRS Leader Manne Krishank’s Residence at 5 AM, Tension Reported

According to reports, the police action came after another case was registered against Krishank in connection with a social media post. Police reportedly attempted to enter the residence, while members of the BRS legal team and party supporters reached the spot.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 September 2026 - 14:53
Police Reach BRS Leader Manne Krishank’s Residence at 5 AM, Tension Reported
Police Reach BRS Leader Manne Krishank’s Residence at 5 AM, Tension Reported

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Hyderabad: Tension was reported at the residence of BRS leader and party social media convener Manne Krishank after a large number of police personnel reportedly reached his house at around 5 AM on Friday.

According to reports, the police action came after another case was registered against Krishank in connection with a social media post. Police reportedly attempted to enter the residence, while members of the BRS legal team and party supporters reached the spot.

BRS leaders and Krishank’s supporters alleged that police forcibly opened the locked doors of the house using a cutter and attempted to enter the premises. The allegations have not been independently confirmed by the police.

The early-morning police presence led to tension in the area as party workers gathered outside the residence. The BRS has alleged that the latest case and police action amount to harassment of its leader.

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Krishank has faced police action in several cases in recent months, including cases related to social media posts. He was also arrested earlier in September amid heightened political activity during the Telangana Assembly session.

Further details regarding the latest case, the reason for the police visit and whether Krishank was taken into custody are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 September 2026 - 14:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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