Petition Filed in Nampally Court Seeking Seizure of Meenakshi Natarajan’s Passport

Hyderabad: An urgent petition has been filed before the Nampally court seeking the seizure of the passport of Meenakshi Natarajan, AICC Telangana in-charge, and requesting that she be prevented from travelling abroad for higher studies.

The petition was filed by A. Srilatha, described as the complainant in the case involving Congress leader Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy. The petitioner has sought restrictions on Natarajan’s foreign travel, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.

According to the petition, there are two criminal matters pending before the court involving Natarajan, and her proposed travel abroad could, according to the petitioner, affect the judicial process. Srilatha has therefore requested the court to seize Natarajan’s passport and prevent her from travelling overseas.

The petition argues that allowing a person facing pending proceedings to travel abroad could create difficulties in ensuring her availability for the legal process.

Follow for more details: munsifdily.com

The matter relates to a private complaint filed by Srilatha in 2025 in the Nampally court. Natarajan was named as a respondent in that complaint and was issued a court notice. However, the legal status of the proceedings has been disputed: police sources and Natarajan’s legal representatives have previously said the matter was at a preliminary stage and that the court had not taken cognisance against her.

The latest petition seeks judicial directions specifically concerning Natarajan’s proposed foreign travel. The court’s decision on the plea is awaited.