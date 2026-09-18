Treasury Officers Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe in Chevella

Rangareddy: Two treasury officials and a private individual were allegedly caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh at Chevella in Rangareddy district.

According to the ACB, Madiga Laxmaiah, Sub-Treasury Officer, and Kavali Anuradha, Assistant Treasury Officer, both working at the Divisional Sub-Treasury Office in Chevella, allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2.50 lakh from a complainant.

The officials allegedly demanded the bribe as a reward for processing and forwarding the complainant’s suspension-period salary bills amounting to ₹23,25,390 and post-retirement pension adjustment arrears of ₹4,29,000.

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As part of the trap, the ACB Rangareddy Range Unit caught the two officials while accepting a part payment of ₹1 lakh.

A third accused, identified as Vadde Jangaiah, a private individual, was also allegedly caught while accepting part of the bribe amount on behalf of the accused officials.

The ACB recovered the entire tainted amount of ₹1 lakh from the accused. The officials and the private individual were taken into custody following the trap.

The three accused are being produced before the ACB Court at Nampally for judicial remand. Further investigation into the case is underway.