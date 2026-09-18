Harvard University to Offer Executive Education Courses in Hyderabad from December

Hyderabad: Harvard University will offer executive education courses in Hyderabad from December 2026, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made during a meeting between the Chief Minister and a 30-member delegation representing UK universities and business schools at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad.

The delegation included Lord Karan Bilimoria, member of the UK House of Lords; Janaka Pushpanathan of the British Council; Flora Hamilton, CEO of the Chartered Association of Business Schools; and representatives of the British Deputy High Commission.

Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government was working to transform the state into a “Global Knowledge Hub” and assured international universities and business schools that the government would extend support for establishing a presence in the state.

He said the process of establishing offshore campuses in Hyderabad by institutions including MIT and Purdue University was already underway. The government is also exploring partnerships with institutions such as Harvard, MIT, the University of London, Virginia Tech and Northeastern University in areas including executive education, dual-degree programmes, faculty training and research.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Chief Minister said the presence of international educational institutions would create opportunities for collaboration between universities and industries and provide students and faculty with greater exposure to global academic practices.

He also highlighted the proposed Young India Skills University and the Education Hub being developed in Bharat Future City, saying these initiatives are aimed at strengthening skill development and creating employment opportunities.

Revanth Reddy invited members of the UK education sector to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled for December, and said key representatives from the sector would be specially invited to the event.