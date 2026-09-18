Speeding XUV 700 Overturns Near Lifestyle Building in Hyderabad, Woman Driver Rescued

Hyderabad: A major road accident was narrowly averted after a speeding XUV 700 lost control and overturned on the main road near the Lifestyle building while heading towards Punjagutta from Begumpet.

The accident occurred when the vehicle reportedly went out of control and overturned on the busy road. The female driver was trapped inside the car following the crash.

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and managed to pull the woman out of the overturned vehicle. She reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident.

A major tragedy was reportedly avoided as no other vehicles were nearby at the time of the crash. The incident could have resulted in serious casualties had other vehicles been passing through the stretch.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Punjagutta police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and began an investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control, including the possibility of overspeeding. Further details are awaited.