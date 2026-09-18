Hyderabad

Speeding XUV 700 Overturns Near Lifestyle Building in Hyderabad, Woman Driver Rescued

A major road accident was narrowly averted after a speeding XUV 700 lost control and overturned on the main road near the Lifestyle building while heading towards Punjagutta from Begumpet.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 September 2026 - 12:03
Speeding XUV 700 Overturns Near Lifestyle Building in Hyderabad, Woman Driver Rescued
Speeding XUV 700 Overturns Near Lifestyle Building in Hyderabad, Woman Driver Rescued

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Hyderabad: A major road accident was narrowly averted after a speeding XUV 700 lost control and overturned on the main road near the Lifestyle building while heading towards Punjagutta from Begumpet.

The accident occurred when the vehicle reportedly went out of control and overturned on the busy road. The female driver was trapped inside the car following the crash.

Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and managed to pull the woman out of the overturned vehicle. She reportedly sustained minor injuries in the accident.

A major tragedy was reportedly avoided as no other vehicles were nearby at the time of the crash. The incident could have resulted in serious casualties had other vehicles been passing through the stretch.

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The Punjagutta police reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and began an investigation.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control, including the possibility of overspeeding. Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 September 2026 - 12:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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