Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Steel Bridge at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Steel Bridge at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad on Friday, September 18.

The deceased was identified as Manoj, an employee of Apollo Diagnostics. According to preliminary information, he reportedly jumped from the bridge, sustaining fatal injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the body for further procedures. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

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Police reportedly recovered a suicide note, based on which a possible love affair is being examined as one of the reasons behind the incident. However, officials are continuing their investigation to establish the exact circumstances.

Police are collecting evidence and questioning relevant persons as part of the inquiry. Further details are awaited.