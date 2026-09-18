Hyderabad

Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Steel Bridge at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad

The deceased was identified as Manoj, an employee of Apollo Diagnostics. According to preliminary information, he reportedly jumped from the bridge, sustaining fatal injuries.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 September 2026 - 11:53
Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Steel Bridge at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad
Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Steel Bridge at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: A man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the Steel Bridge at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad on Friday, September 18.

The deceased was identified as Manoj, an employee of Apollo Diagnostics. According to preliminary information, he reportedly jumped from the bridge, sustaining fatal injuries.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and shifted the body for further procedures. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police reportedly recovered a suicide note, based on which a possible love affair is being examined as one of the reasons behind the incident. However, officials are continuing their investigation to establish the exact circumstances.

Police are collecting evidence and questioning relevant persons as part of the inquiry. Further details are awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi18 September 2026 - 11:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button