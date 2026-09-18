KTR Leaves for Nampally ACB Court to Appear in Formula E Case Hearing

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) is set to appear before the Nampally ACB Court in connection with the Formula E race case.

KTR is scheduled to attend the court proceedings on Friday, September 18, along with three other accused in the case. The proceedings relate to allegations concerning financial transactions made in connection with the Formula E race held in Hyderabad.

According to reports, KTR is listed as accused No. 1, while former IAS officer Arvind Kumar, former HMDA chief engineer B. L. N. Reddy and former sports consultant Goveda Kiran Malleswara Rao are also named as accused.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a chargesheet alleging irregularities in the transfer of around ₹55 crore from HMDA accounts to Formula E Operations in 2023. The agency has alleged that the payments were made without the required approvals and in violation of financial procedures.

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The court subsequently took cognisance of the chargesheet and summoned the accused to appear before it.

KTR and the other accused are expected to attend the proceedings as the case moves forward. The court proceedings will determine the next steps in the matter.