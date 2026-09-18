Landslide Reported Near IT Company in Durgam Cheruvu Area

Hyderabad: A landslide was reportedly reported in front of an IT company near Durgam Cheruvu, triggering concern among employees and people in the surrounding area.

According to preliminary reports, a portion of the hillock reportedly gave way near the IT company, with soil and debris sliding down the slope. An IT employee was reportedly caught in the landslide, although further details about the person’s condition were not immediately available.

The incident has raised questions over the safety of hillocks and rocky terrain in the Durgam Cheruvu area amid rapid construction and land development activities.

Residents and environmental activists have expressed concerns over the alleged removal of hills and hillocks in the area for land development and sale. They have questioned whether such activities could weaken natural slopes and increase the risk of landslides during periods of heavy rainfall.

The Durgam Cheruvu surroundings have witnessed significant construction and commercial development in recent years, with several IT companies, residential projects and other establishments located in the vicinity.

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The latest incident has once again brought attention to the need for proper assessment of geological and environmental risks before undertaking excavation or hill-cutting activities in the area.

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the landslide and verify whether any hill-cutting or excavation work was taking place nearby. Details regarding possible injuries, property damage and official action are awaited.

The incident has also renewed calls for stricter monitoring of construction and land-development activities around Durgam Cheruvu to ensure the safety of workers, employees and residents in the area.