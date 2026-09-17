Hyderabad

Late-Night Car Stunts Create Ruckus in Hyderabad’s Attapur

The incident reportedly took place near the Chintalmet D-Mart crossroads, where a car was allegedly seen drifting on the road. A video of the stunt surfaced on social media and went viral on Tuesday, September 15.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 September 2026 - 16:14
Late-Night Car Stunts Create Ruckus in Hyderabad’s Attapur
Late-Night Car Stunts Create Ruckus in Hyderabad’s Attapur

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Hyderabad: A group of youngsters allegedly caused a disturbance by performing dangerous car stunts late at night in Hyderabad’s Attapur area.

The incident reportedly took place near the Chintalmet D-Mart crossroads, where a car was allegedly seen drifting on the road. A video of the stunt surfaced on social media and went viral on Tuesday, September 15.

According to local residents, reckless driving and car stunts have reportedly become a recurring nuisance in the area. Residents expressed concern that such activities could endanger motorists, pedestrians and other road users.

The incident has also raised concerns over road safety, particularly during late-night hours when such stunts can pose a serious risk to other commuters.

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Locals have urged the authorities to take strict action against those involved in dangerous driving and unauthorised car stunts on public roads.

Police action, if any, in connection with the viral video is awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 September 2026 - 16:14
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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