Food Safety Officials Find 50 Kg Rotten Chicken, Mutton and Prawns at Bahar Biryani Cafe in Dilsukhnagar

Hyderabad: Food Safety officials conducted an inspection at M/s Bahar Biryani Cafe in Dilsukhnagar and reportedly found around 50 kg of spoiled chicken, mutton and prawns, along with other expired food items.

During the inspection, officials identified the allegedly rotten meat and other food products being stored at the establishment. The officials seized and destroyed the unfit food items in accordance with food safety procedures.

The inspection team also checked the food storage and handling practices at the premises. Food samples were collected from the establishment and sent to a laboratory for detailed testing.

Officials are expected to take further action based on the laboratory test results and findings of the inspection.

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In view of the violations detected during the inspection, food safety officials recommended to the Designated Officer that the FSSAI licence of M/s Bahar Biryani Cafe be suspended.

The action is part of ongoing food safety enforcement measures aimed at preventing the sale or serving of unsafe and expired food products to consumers.

Authorities have advised food establishments to maintain proper hygiene, ensure appropriate storage conditions and avoid using expired or spoiled food items.