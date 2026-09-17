Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam Celebrated at Public Gardens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Governance Day) was celebrated at the Public Gardens in Nampally on Wednesday, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attending the programme as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag during the celebrations, which were attended by ministers, legislators and senior government officials.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs, MLCs, various corporation chairpersons, Chief Secretary Sanjai Jaju, Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand and other senior officials participated in the event.

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The programme was organised as part of the state’s observance of Praja Palana Dinotsavam, with officials and public representatives taking part in the celebrations at the historic Public Gardens.

The event witnessed the participation of senior members of the state administration and elected representatives.