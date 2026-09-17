Hyderabad

Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam Celebrated at Public Gardens in Hyderabad

Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Governance Day) was celebrated at the Public Gardens in Nampally on Wednesday, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attending the programme as the chief guest.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 September 2026 - 14:33
Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam Celebrated at Public Gardens in Hyderabad
Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam Celebrated at Public Gardens in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: Telangana Praja Palana Dinotsavam (Governance Day) was celebrated at the Public Gardens in Nampally on Wednesday, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attending the programme as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag during the celebrations, which were attended by ministers, legislators and senior government officials.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MLAs, MLCs, various corporation chairpersons, Chief Secretary Sanjai Jaju, Director General of Police (DGP) C.V. Anand and other senior officials participated in the event.

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The programme was organised as part of the state’s observance of Praja Palana Dinotsavam, with officials and public representatives taking part in the celebrations at the historic Public Gardens.

The event witnessed the participation of senior members of the state administration and elected representatives.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi17 September 2026 - 14:33
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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