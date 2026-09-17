Telangana Announces 13-Day Dasara Holidays for Schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a 13-day Dasara vacation for schools across the state, giving students and teachers an extended break during the festive season.

The holiday schedule is part of the academic calendar issued by the Telangana School Education Department for the 2026–27 academic year. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Telangana has published the academic calendar on its official website.

The Dasara vacation is expected to cover nearly two weeks, allowing students to spend time with their families and participate in festive activities. Dasara is widely celebrated across Telangana, with schools generally observing a holiday period during the festival.

The extended break is also expected to provide relief to students after the completion of regular academic activities during the first half of the school year. Teachers will also have a scheduled break during the holiday period.

Parents and students have been advised to take note of the official holiday schedule and the reopening date announced by the Education Department. Students are expected to resume classes after the vacation as per the academic calendar.

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School managements have also been advised to follow the government’s academic calendar while planning classes and other academic activities.

The Dasara holidays will apply to schools covered under the state’s academic calendar, while parents are advised to confirm the exact vacation and reopening dates with their respective schools.

The announcement is expected to help students and families plan their Dasara celebrations and travel arrangements in advance.