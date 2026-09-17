‘How can there be a blanket ban?’: Delhi HC questions denial of permission to Karni Sena’s protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police’s decision to deny permission to the Kshatriya Karni Sena to hold a protest against reservation and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations at Jantar Mantar on September 20, observing that restrictions or conditions could have been imposed instead of refusing permission altogether.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma questioned the rationale behind the police’s decision, particularly its apprehension that more people than permitted could join the demonstration.

“Just because you apprehend that some people will come… How can you refuse them?” the High Court orally observed during the hearing.

It also asked the Delhi Police whether the proposed protest could be permitted at an alternative venue, with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for the police, indicating that the possibility could be considered.

The hearing came after the counsel appearing for Kshatriya Karni Sena President, Dr Raj Shekhawat, informed the Delhi High Court that although permission had initially been granted for the September 20 protest, the police subsequently issued a letter on September 15 denying permission.

Questioning the blanket denial, Justice Sharma said, “I am asking the State (Delhi Police), how can there be a blanket ban? If you want to put any restriction, then you please come out with them.”

The High Court further asked the Delhi Police to consider imposing conditions, including a change of venue, if necessary, rather than prohibiting the demonstration.

ASG Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Delhi Police, submitted that the decision had been taken in accordance with the Standing Orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for regulating protests.

He also submitted that Jantar Mantar was a sensitive area and that permission had been denied to other organisations as well.

“The amount of likes and social media dissemination is so much, the executive thinks it will overspill,” the Centre’s law officer submitted, explaining the apprehensions behind the police decision.

After ASG Sharma stated that he would obtain instructions on the possibility of an alternative venue, the Delhi High Court listed the matter for further hearing on September 22.

The matter relates to the Kshatriya Karni Sena’s proposed peaceful demonstration against reservation and the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

The organisation has sought permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar on September 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On September 7, a single-judge Bench of Justice Sharma had directed the Delhi Police to decide by September 14 a fresh application submitted by Kshatriya Karni Sena seeking permission for the demonstration.

The direction followed the petitioner’s submission that the date of the proposed protest had been changed to September 20. The High Court had directed the competent authority to consider the application within a week, while clarifying that appropriate conditions could be imposed in accordance with law.

The Delhi Police had earlier denied permission for a protest proposed for September 6, citing preparations for the BRICS Summit.

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has been seeking withdrawal of the UGC regulations and has relied upon a Supreme Court order in which certain provisions were kept in abeyance after the apex court noted ambiguities in some of the provisions and the possibility of their misuse.