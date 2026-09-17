Father and Daughter Killed in Road Accident Near Katedan Days Before Wedding

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident near Katedan, within the limits of the Mylardevpally Police Station, claimed the lives of a 45-year-old father and his 24-year-old daughter late Wednesday night.

The accident occurred at around 11:18 p.m., when a tipper lorry bearing registration number TS07W3834 allegedly rammed into a TVS Champ moped carrying Ismail Khan and his daughter Bushra Begum.

The collision was reportedly severe, resulting in the deaths of both father and daughter at the scene.

Ismail Khan, son of Jaffar Khan, was reportedly working as a bag seller at Charminar and was a resident of Suleman Nagar in Attapur. His daughter Bushra Begum was a homemaker.

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The tragedy occurred just days before Bushra’s scheduled wedding on October 2. According to family members, Bushra and her father were returning home after visiting relatives to invite them to the wedding when the fatal accident took place.

Following the incident, Mylardevpally Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the collision. Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.