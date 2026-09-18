Danam Nagender Alleges Officials are Intimidated by MIM MLAs Over Indiramma Housing Allotments

Hyderabad: Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender has alleged that government officials are being intimidated by MIM legislators during the implementation of the Indiramma housing scheme.

Nagender claimed that officials were not giving adequate consideration to his constituency’s requirements while preparing the list of beneficiaries and conducting the drawal process for Indiramma houses.

He alleged that houses meant for beneficiaries in his constituency were being allotted to people from other constituencies.

The MLA further claimed that some beneficiaries who were allegedly involved in attacks on polling booths were also being provided Indiramma houses. He questioned the manner in which the beneficiary lists were being prepared.

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“Officials are afraid when they see MIM MLAs,” Nagender alleged, claiming that this was affecting the implementation of the housing scheme.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the response he received after raising the issue with the concerned minister. According to Nagender, the minister responded by asking him to remain calm.

The MLA’s allegations come amid the ongoing implementation of the Telangana government’s Indiramma housing scheme. The beneficiary selection and allotment process has been under scrutiny in several areas.

The claims made by Nagender are allegations, and further clarification from the concerned officials and authorities is awaited.