Asian Games: India women begin gold medal defence with 8-wicket win over hosts Japan

Nisshin: India women’s cricket team began its gold medal defence at the Asian Games in style, registering a cakewalk win over hosts Japan by eight wickets in the fourth quarterfinal at the Korogi Sports Park here on Friday.

Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 40 from 15 balls, while Sree Charani picked up a four-wicket haul as the Women in Blue chased down a meagre total of 58 in just five overs to win by eight wickets.

Shafali set the tone for the paltry chase, opening with a promoted G Kamalini. While the young Kamalini was dismissed for a two-ball duck, Shafali unleashed her carnage with four boundaries in a 17-run first over.

Following Kamalini’s removal in the second over by Nonoha Yasumoto, India also lost Bharti Fulmali for six runs in the third over. But Shafali remained unfazed by the two dismissals as she hit three more fours in the fifth over before a six to seal the game for the Women in Blue.

Richa also had a brief enjoyment in the middle and made 12 from six deliveries with a couple of fours.

Earlier, No.1 T20I bowler Charani starred with another four-wicket haul. Charani, who picked 4-20 in the Asia Cup victorious final against Sri Lanka, scalped 4-10 in her four overs against Japan as her spell played a pivotal role in keeping a lid on the minnow side.

While Charani did the majority of the damage, Shafali also picked up a couple of wickets; while returning from a long injury layoff, Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma scalped one wicket each to plot the downfall of the hosts.

India will now meet Bangladesh in the second semifinal on Saturday. Bangladesh came into the semifinal after their quarterfinal against China was washed out. But as they were the higher-ranked side, they progressed through the semis.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet each other in the first semifinal, which will take place earlier in the day on Saturday.