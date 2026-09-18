Telangana CM urges Centre to sanction 9.56 lakh houses under PMAY-G

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday urged the Centre to sanction 9.56 lakh houses to the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

He made the demand during a meeting with Union Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister for allocating 2 lakh houses to the state in the first phase under the PMAY-G scheme.

Revanth Reddy had submitted a representation to the Union Minister in Delhi in July, requesting the sanction of houses for 11,56,915 eligible rural families. He requested the Union Minister to allocate the remaining 9.56 lakh houses in line with the state’s demand.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister on the impact of El Nino in the state. The CM stated that electricity consumption in the agricultural sector had increased due to rainfall deficit conditions, even as the state government prepared advance plans to prevent shortages of drinking water and electricity amidst the El Nino situation.

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Revant Reddy requested necessary support from the Centre to tackle El Nino-related challenges in the agricultural sector.

He also said that farmers in the state are being encouraged to cultivate alternative crops in light of the El Nino conditions.

The CM requested cooperation from the Centre, emphasising the need to encourage farmers to adopt crop diversification.

The Central minister was told that Telangana is the only state in the country which is providing free fine-quality rice to the poor through ration shops.

CM Revanth Reddy mentioned that farmers are being encouraged with a bonus of Rs 500 for fine-variety paddy.

He also announced the establishment of a fruit and vegetable market spanning 250 acres, on par with international standards.

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, and senior officials were present.