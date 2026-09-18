Police Seize Illegal Cannabis Crop Worth ₹38.5 Lakh in Adilabad; Two Booked.

Adilabad: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotics, the Adilabad Rural Police uncovered an unlawful cannabis cultivation operation in Pocham Lodi village, seizing 385 cannabis plants estimated at ₹38.50 lakh. Cases have been registered against two individuals.



Addressing a press conference at the Rural Police Station, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan stated that the raid was executed based on credible intelligence near the borders of Pocham Lodi village.

During the search operation:



315 cannabis plants valued at ₹31.50 lakh were seized from the field of Mesram Gangaram Patel following verification by the Agriculture Extension Officer (AEO).70 cannabis plants valued at ₹7 lakh were recovered from the farm of Mesram Nagu.



Both accused fled the scene during the raid. Police have registered cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and launched a manhunt to apprehend them. Rural CI Rahim Pasha, SI V. Vishnu Vardhan, and other officers participated in the operation.



Strict Warning and Administrative Action



SP Akhil Mahajan issued a stern warning against anyone involved in cultivating, selling, transporting, or consuming cannabis. He highlighted that the police department is recommending to the government that farmers involved in illegal cannabis cultivation be stripped of all state agricultural schemes and subsidies. So far, this action has been initiated against farmers cultivating cannabis across nearly 250 acres in the district.

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The SP appealed to the public to report any information regarding illicit narcotics directly via WhatsApp at 8712659973. He assured that the identity of informants would remain confidential and rewarded with cash incentives.



Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, CCS Inspector Chandrashekhar, CI Rahim Pasha, SI V. Vishnu Vardhan, and other police personnel were present at the press conference.