HM Shah flags off ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi’ bike yatra on PM Modi’s 76th birthday

Vadnagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the ‘Vadnagar to Varanasi’ bike rally from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace in Gujarat, launching a multi-state journey that will carry the message of his 25 years in public life to villages along the route.

The rally was flagged off from Vadnagar as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, being organised from September 17 to October 17 to mark PM Modi’s 76th birthday and his 25 years in public life.

A parallel ‘Varanasi to Vadnagar’ ride was also flagged off from PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering before the flag-off, HM Shah said the Vadnagar-Varanasi journey would connect PM Modi’s birthplace with his “karmabhoomi” and take the message of his work to people across the country.

“The Vadnagar leg will pass through seven states. Around 300 bikers would leave Vadnagar, while another 300 would travel from Varanasi, taking the total number of participants in the two groups to 600. The riders will cover villages along the route and highlight PM Modi’s 25 years of public service,” he said.

The Home Minister said the journey would begin from the premises of the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar and proceed towards Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

The BJP had earlier announced that the two simultaneous journeys would culminate on October 7, the date on which PM Modi became Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

The wider campaign has been planned as a nationwide outreach programme, with activities including service initiatives, public programmes and events highlighting PM Modi’s political journey.

The bike campaign said the twin routes would together cover about 40,000 km, passing through 193 districts and 1,159 villages, with the wider network spanning 10 states.

At the Vadnagar event, HM Shah said the purpose of the ride was to take account of PM Modi’s work beyond cities and reach people in villages.

He said the campaign is also intended to familiarise younger generations with PM Modi’s political journey. “Today is Modi ji’s birthday, but October 7 is the day on which he will complete 25 years as the chief minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country,” Shah said.

The flag-off followed a programme at Vadnagar that included a Maha Aarti at Sharmishtha Lake, a foot march and the launch of a cleanliness campaign.

HM Shah had earlier offered prayers at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple and wished PM Modi “a long and healthy life”.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being conducted across the country during the month-long period, with BJP units organising various public-service and outreach activities.