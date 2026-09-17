BRS ready for judicial probe into family assets of KCR, CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: BRS Working President, K.T. Rama Rao, on Thursday said that they were prepared for a comprehensive enquiry by a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge into the family assets of both BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, dating back to their birth.

He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should accept this challenge and immediately agree to a probe by a sitting judge.

K.T. Rama Rao was reacting to the Chief Minister’s announcement made in the Assembly on Wednesday that an enquiry would be conducted into the landholding of K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family.

The BRS leader was talking to the media after hoisting the National Flag at Telangana Bhavan on National Integration Day, marking Hyderabad State’s integration with the Indian Union.

K.T. Rama Rao expressed full faith in the judiciary and demanded an enquiry by a sitting judge, rather than ‘SITs’ or special teams that CM Reddy’s government might constitute.

He declared they were fully prepared to face any legal consequence if even an iota of wrongdoing was established on their part.

K.T. Rama Rao alleged that his father KCR inherited substantial property long before he entered public life.

Terming KCR’s life history as “an open book”, K.T. Rama Rao said he was born in 1954 in a landlord family. “Our house in Chintamadaka was almost two acres. Our forefathers had owned hundreds of acres,” he said.

He claimed that the family property was earlier located in Konapur and that part of the property was acquired for an irrigation project in the 1930s. With the compensation running into lakhs of rupees, KCR’s father used the compensation to acquire land in Chintamadaka, where the family subsequently settled.

K.T. Rama Rao questioned whether the family’s present landholding represented an increase or reduction in wealth compared with its ancestral holdings. “Now, after 72 years, he has only 67 acres. Is that a reduction of wealth or an increase of wealth?” he asked.

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy, who had previously repeatedly talked about a “1,000-acre farmhouse,” personally admitted in the Assembly yesterday that the extent was 67 acres.

He remarked that if the remaining 933 acres could be located, they would willingly hand it over to the government.

K.T. Rama Rao demanded that CM Reddy apologise to KCR for what he called false propaganda and mudslinging.

He observed that those occupying high constitutional offices must conduct themselves with dignity, rather than turning the Assembly into an arena for falsehoods and fabrications that demean the very office of the Chief Minister.

K.T. Rama Rao asserted that the state government’s 420 electoral guarantees have proven entirely bogus following 1,000 days of administrative paralysis and governance failure.

He alleged that the BRS legislature party was undemocratically suspended from the House precisely because the treasury benches feared being held accountable on key assurances.

Accusing the Chief Minister of colluding with the BJP to unilaterally orchestrate legislative proceedings in the absence of the principal opposition, K.T. Rama Rao dared the regime to extend the Monsoon Session by a month and revoke the suspensions.

“Instead of grandstanding that the opposition lacks the courage to look him in the eye, let him extend the session; we will not merely look you in the eye, we will grab you by the collar on behalf of the people of Telangana on the promised Rs 2,500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme, the Rs 4,000 pensions, uninterrupted power, irrigation, Rythu Bandhu, and the unceremonious cancellation of Rythu Bima,” he declared.

Rama Rao termed the Chief Minister’s two-and-a-half-hour Assembly monologue a monumental display of ignorance, devoid of head or tail. He claimed that previous propaganda spun by Reddy—such as alleging that the previous administration built 150 bedrooms and golden bathrooms at Pragathi Bhavan, or dug secret tunnels beneath the Integrated Secretariat to unearth treasure troves—stood completely exposed.