Free police job coaching for Nirmal youth from Sept 28

Nirmal: The Nirmal district police, with the support of District Collector Bhavesh Mishra, IAS, will launch a free pre-recruitment training programme for unemployed youth aspiring to join the police department.

District Superintendent of Police Dr G. Janaki Sharmila, IPS, said the training classes would commence in Nirmal from September 28. The programme is intended for candidates who have applied for police recruitment posts, including Police Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) positions.

The training will cover subjects relevant to competitive examinations, the examination pattern and other aspects of preparation. Candidates will also be provided guidance to help them prepare systematically for the recruitment examinations.

Interested candidates have been asked to approach the SHO of their respective police station with their biodata and register for the programme. They can also obtain details about the training and admission process from the concerned police station.

The classes will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm.

Dr Janaki Sharmila appealed to police job aspirants in the district to make use of the free coaching facility and undergo the training with discipline and dedication. She expressed the hope that the initiative would help local youth improve their performance in competitive examinations and pursue careers in the police department.

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