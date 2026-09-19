Telangana

Inhuman Incident Reported Near Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad

The South-Central Railway (SCR) has responded to a viral video showing a woman allegedly being assaulted and dragged by her hair near Hafeezpet Railway Station.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 September 2026 - 13:14
Inhuman Incident Reported Near Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad
Inhuman Incident Reported Near Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad

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Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has responded to a viral video showing a woman allegedly being assaulted and dragged by her hair near Hafeezpet Railway Station.

Following an inquiry into the video, SCR said the man seen behaving aggressively with the woman was identified as a Home Guard belonging to the Telangana State Police Department. He had been deputed by the Telangana Police to perform duties at Hafeezpet Railway Station, the railway authorities said.

SCR further stated that after completing its inquiry into the incident, the Home Guard was sent back to the Telangana State Police Department. He has been handed over to the department for necessary disciplinary action, SCR said in a post on X.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The incident came to light after visuals purportedly showing a man hitting a woman and dragging her by her hair near the railway station went viral on social media. The video, reportedly from Friday night, triggered strong reactions from netizens.

The person seen in the video was initially described in social media posts as a railway police constable. However, SCR clarified following its inquiry that he was a Telangana Police Home Guard deputed to the station.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi19 September 2026 - 13:14
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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