Inhuman Incident Reported Near Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway (SCR) has responded to a viral video showing a woman allegedly being assaulted and dragged by her hair near Hafeezpet Railway Station.

Following an inquiry into the video, SCR said the man seen behaving aggressively with the woman was identified as a Home Guard belonging to the Telangana State Police Department. He had been deputed by the Telangana Police to perform duties at Hafeezpet Railway Station, the railway authorities said.

SCR further stated that after completing its inquiry into the incident, the Home Guard was sent back to the Telangana State Police Department. He has been handed over to the department for necessary disciplinary action, SCR said in a post on X.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The incident came to light after visuals purportedly showing a man hitting a woman and dragging her by her hair near the railway station went viral on social media. The video, reportedly from Friday night, triggered strong reactions from netizens.

The person seen in the video was initially described in social media posts as a railway police constable. However, SCR clarified following its inquiry that he was a Telangana Police Home Guard deputed to the station.

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