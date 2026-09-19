Pawan Kalyan’s Panchayat Raj Department Issues a Rs 2 Go!

Amaravati: The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has issued a Government Order (GO) involving a token amount of Rs 2 for road construction works in tribal areas.

Senior officials clarified that the GO was issued to address a technical issue that had emerged in the payment of online bills related to the works. The department said the nominal Rs 2 GO was issued based on the advice of technical experts to resolve the issue and facilitate the processing of pending online bill payments.

The clarification comes amid discussion over the unusual government order issued by the department headed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.