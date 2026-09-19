Delhi-NCR likely to stay mostly dry; air quality remains in satisfactory category

New Delhi: Delhi and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to experience predominantly dry weather on Saturday, with no major spell of heavy rain forecast for New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and several other areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 34 degrees celsius and 36 degrees celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to settle in the range of 22 degrees celsius to 24 degrees celsius.

The forecast comes at a time when the Southwest Monsoon is showing signs of retreat from northwest India. According to the IMD, atmospheric conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan on Saturday. However, Delhi is expected to continue witnessing largely dry conditions in the immediate forecast period.

For New Delhi, the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and has issued no weather warning. The wider Delhi region is also expected to remain free of significant rainfall, with temperatures staying within the forecast range.

Some parts of the NCR could, however, see isolated changes in weather. Gurugram is likely to remain partly cloudy, with the possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers during the day. No warning has been issued for the city.

Meanwhile, several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday. Rain is also likely in areas including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna and Osmanabad.

The IMD has forecast scattered monsoon showers and thunderstorms over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Rajasthan on Saturday. East Uttar Pradesh may also experience similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms through September 24.

Central India is also expected to remain active weather-wise. West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh may witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms on Saturday. Chhattisgarh could also receive fairly widespread rainfall, with thunderstorms and lightning in several areas.

In southern and coastal regions, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are likely to experience fairly widespread rainfall through September 24. Parts of Karnataka may also see similar conditions during the period. North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana are likely to receive rainfall on Saturday .

Coastal Andhra Pradesh may witness isolated to scattered rainfall between Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi remained in the satisfactory category.

CRRI Mathura Road (131), Burari Crossing (99), North Campus DU (125), IGI Airport (T3) (102), Pusa (89), Aya Nagar (75), Shadipur (79), ITO (88), DTU (94), R K Puram (128), Ashok Vihar (91), Dwarka-Sector 8 (116), Narela (120), Rohini (107), Chandni Chowk (98), and IIT Delhi (131).