20th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to give job letters to 51,000 new govt employees tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela and address them via video conferencing on September 19.

The Prime Minister will also address the new appointees who are expected to simultaneously attend the Rozgar Mela at 45 locations across the country, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The newly recruited candidates will be joining various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, among others, said the statement.

The Rozgar Mela reflects the government’s continued focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth and ensuring their greater participation in the country’s development journey, said the statement.

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, a total of about 12.75 lakh youth will have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, said the statement.

At the previous Rozgar Mela held in May, PM Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various government departments and organisations.

In his message to the new appointees, the Prime Minister said the world is excited about India’s youth and technological progress.

“The world wants to become a part of India’s ‘Vikas Yatra’. India is forming partnerships with different countries, and the sole motive behind this is that India’s youth get opportunity, employment and confidence, as well as global exposure,” he added.

Since October 2023, Prime Minister Modi has distributed around 12 lakh recruitment letters through the ongoing Rozgar Mela initiative, with individual events often handing out tens of thousands of appointment letters at once, according to reports.

This marks one of the largest direct government recruitment drives since he took office in 2014, according to a statement.

“Vikas Yatra” describes India’s multi-year, government-led development journey, highlighting policy reforms, infrastructure projects, social-welfare schemes, and cultural renewal as integrated elements of national progress.