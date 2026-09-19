LoP Rahul Gandhi to reach Indore for ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ outreach event today

Indore: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will arrive in Indore on Saturday for the Congress’ ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ outreach programme, with the party seeking to turn the event into a major platform to raise issues concerning students, education, recruitment and unemployment in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Congress, LoP Gandhi is scheduled to leave Delhi at 12:10 p.m. and reach Indore Airport at around 1:45 p.m.

Senior Congress leaders, including Madhya Pradesh in-charge Harish Choudhary, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar and MLA Arif Masood, will receive him at the airport.

After the reception, LoP Gandhi will leave for the Radisson Hotel at around 2:05 p.m. and is scheduled to reach there by 2:30 p.m.

Congress workers have planned receptions at five points on the route, including Lavkush Square, MR-10 Square, Vijay Nagar Square and near the Radisson Hotel.

He will remain at the hotel until around 5:30 p.m., before leaving for Bharat Jodo Maidan, opposite Regional Park, where the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme will be held.

LoP Gandhi is scheduled to spend around two-and-a-half hours at the venue, with his stage programme expected to last about an hour.

The Congress has been projecting the programme as a student-focussed initiative and is expected to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, education and employment.

The event has also acquired a political edge following the earlier dispute over the venue. The programme was initially proposed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium but was later shifted to the ground opposite Regional Park after permission for the stadium was not granted.

The Congress and BJP have traded allegations over the venue issue, adding to the political significance of LoP Gandhi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh.

The event is part of Gandhi’s wider ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ outreach, with previous editions held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune.

After the programme, LoP Gandhi will leave directly for the airport at around 8 p.m. and is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 9 p.m., reaching the national Capital at around 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Indore Police have made extensive security and traffic arrangements for the visit. The traffic diversion plan will come into effect from 1 p.m. and remain operational until the programme concludes.

Indore police have also imposed several security conditions covering crowd management, entry and exit, parking, medical facilities, surveillance and emergency arrangements at the venue.

Ahead of LoP Gandhi’s visit, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the programme would provide a platform for young people to raise their concerns.

“Today is the day of meaningful dialogue with the voices, questions and dreams of the youth in Indore. Come, witness the questions related to education, opportunities and rights reaching the platform of democracy,” Patwari said.