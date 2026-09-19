Pain physicians call for greater awareness of minimally invasive options for chronic pain

– Society for the Study of Pain, Telangana Chapter, brings together 40 pain specialists in Hyderabad to mark Pain Awareness Month

HYDERABAD: Around 40 pain physicians from across Hyderabad came together at an awareness meeting organised by the Society for the Study of Pain (Telangana Chapter) at Hotel Hampshire Plaza, Lakdikapul, as part of Pain Awareness Month observed in September.

The physicians pledged to create greater public awareness about chronic pain and the availability of advanced, minimally invasive treatment options that can help patients manage pain and improve their quality of life.

Chronic pain, generally defined as pain that persists beyond the normal healing period or for more than three months, can affect the bones, muscles, nerves, tendons and ligaments. Sedentary lifestyles, prolonged desk work, stress and inadequate physical activity are among the factors contributing to the growing burden of chronic pain.

Pain physicians said chronic pain could have a significant impact on a person’s mobility, productivity, mental well-being and overall quality of life, besides imposing a considerable social and economic burden on patients and their families.

When medicines, physiotherapy and other conservative measures do not provide adequate relief, or when patients are unable or unsuitable to undergo major surgery, Minimally Invasive Pain and Spine Interventions (MIPSIs) can provide additional treatment options, they said.

The interventions discussed at the meeting included ultrasound-guided musculoskeletal procedures such as hydrodilatation for frozen shoulder, interventions for plantar fasciitis and epicondylitis, and selected joint procedures. Spine interventions, including epidural procedures, facet medial branch interventions, sacroiliac joint procedures and interventions for coccydynia, were also highlighted.

Other advanced pain-management options discussed included radiofrequency ablation for conditions such as trigeminal neuralgia; botulinum toxin injections for chronic migraine, selected neuropathic pain conditions and spasticity; and neuromodulation techniques that use targeted electrical stimulation to modulate pain signals.

The physicians also discussed regenerative therapies, prolotherapy, ozone-based interventions for selected musculoskeletal conditions, procedures for diabetic neuropathy, cryoanalgesia and cryoablation. For patients with cancer-related pain, sympathetic and target-specific minimally invasive procedures may also be considered as part of a comprehensive pain-management approach.

The programme was organised and hosted by the Society for the Study of Pain, Telangana Chapter. Dr. Umamaheshwara Rao, President; Dr. Sachin D. Joshi, Vice-President; Dr. Nagalaxmi Patnala, Secretary; and Dr. Madhukar Goud, Treasurer, led the initiative.

The Society said the awareness campaign was aimed at encouraging people suffering from persistent pain to seek appropriate medical evaluation rather than allowing pain to become a long-term limitation on their daily lives. It also sought to improve public understanding of evidence-based, minimally invasive pain-management options available for appropriately selected patients.

Follow foe more details: Munsif daily.com