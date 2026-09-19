Raghav Chadha enjoys tea, discusses Punjab politics with locals at Amritsar’s Giani Tea Stall

Amritsar: BJP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha made a late-night stop at Amritsar’s famous Giani Tea Stall, where he enjoyed a cup of traditional Amritsari tea and engaged in conversations with locals about the political situation in Punjab.

Giani Tea Stall is a popular and widely known spot in Amritsar, particularly famous for its traditional Amritsari tea. The tea stall has also gained popularity on social media, making it a recognisable stop for visitors looking to experience the city’s local food and tea culture.

Sharing photographs of his visit on X on Saturday, Chadha said, “After wrapping up the day’s schedule, I reached the famous Giani Tea Stall in Amritsar. Amid sips of tea, discussions on Punjab’s politics stretched late into the night with folks around.”

He also added a light-hearted line about tea and addiction while sharing the pictures from the visit.

“Nahse mei naash hai, chai mei vishwas hai. Kuch logo mei bhram hai, lekin chai mei dum hai (Roughly translated to — Ruined by addiction, belief in tea; some have illusions, but tea has strength!)” Chadha added.

Earlier on Friday, Chadha joined BJP National President Nitin Nabin in Pathankot to flag off the Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra. The programme focuses on the drug crisis gripping the state and the suffering of affected families.

Taking to X, he wrote that he had met families living through the devastating impact of drugs and described their stories as a painful reminder of the human cost of the crisis.

“Drugs don’t just destroy lives. They destroy families,” he said.

The MP alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab had promised to eradicate the drug menace but had failed to deliver. He claimed that over the last four and a half years the problem had increased significantly.

According to him, the supply of drugs, particularly “chitta”, has boomed and continues to flow freely through the state.

The Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra was flagged off in Pathankot in the presence of BJP National President Nitin Nabin. The campaign aims to highlight the scale of the drug problem and mobilise public opinion against it.