Congress leader says ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore will be historic; 2.5 lakh registrations received

Indore: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Indore for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, senior Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said the event would be historic and claimed that around 2.5 lakh students had registered voluntarily for the programme.

Verma said the programme was non-political and that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had immense popularity among the youth, particularly students across India.

“Today’s programme will be historic. It is a non-political programme. Rahul Gandhi has immense popularity among the youth, especially students in India. Students believe that there is someone in India who is raising his voice for their rights and fighting for their rights,” Verma told IANS.

He said similar programmes had been organised in several cities, including Gaya, Pune, Kota and Dehradun, where thousands of students participated voluntarily.

“Wherever such programmes have been held across India, thousands of students have participated voluntarily, including in Gaya, Pune, Kota and Dehradun. The programme in Indore will be the biggest of them all. Indore is a student hub, and students are registering voluntarily. Around 2.5 lakh registrations have been received,” Verma said.

Ahead of LoP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Indore for the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, many students got his image tattooed on their hands.

However, ahead of the event, posters targeting him were also put up across Indore, but they were quickly removed by Congress workers.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the BJP was anxious about the event and described the programme as important for discussions on various issues.

Welcoming the participation of students, Digvijaya Singh said a large number of students were joining the programme because they were unhappy with the government and affected by issues in the education sector.

“A hearty welcome and greetings. Students from here are participating in large numbers because they are unhappy and suffering under this government. They are against paper leaks and the corruption in the education department,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Indore on Saturday for the Congress’ ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ outreach programme, with the party seeking to turn the event into a major platform to raise issues concerning students, education, recruitment and unemployment in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress and BJP have traded allegations over the venue issue, adding to the political significance of LoP Gandhi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh.

The event is part of LoP Gandhi’s wider ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ outreach, with previous editions held in Kota, Dehradun, Prayagraj and Pune.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Indore, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the programme would provide a platform for young people to raise their concerns.

“Today is the day of meaningful dialogue with the voices, questions and dreams of the youth in Indore. Come, witness the questions related to education, opportunities and rights reaching the platform of democracy,” Patwari said.