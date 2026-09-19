12.75 lakh appointment letters issued as part of ‘National Rozgar Mela’ to date

New Delhi: About 12.75 lakh appointment letters have been issued as part of the ‘National Rozgar Mela’ across 20 editions to date, a government factsheet said on Saturday.

Launched in October 2022 with an initial target of 10 lakh government jobs, the initiative has evolved into a nationwide mission-mode recruitment effort.

“The new recruits have joined the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and many other departments,” said the factsheet.

Moreover, recruitment has been pursued through a mission-mode approach, with Ministries and Departments working to fill vacancies against sanctioned posts.

The process is undertaken through established recruitment mechanisms and designated agencies such as the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, and Railway Recruitment Boards.

The initiative brings together recruitment, skill development, career counselling and entrepreneurship support, connecting youth with diverse employment pathways.

According to an official statement, by facilitating direct interaction between job seekers and employers and supporting skill-to-job linkages, ‘Rozgar Melas’ contribute to strengthening the skilled workforce and enabling young people to participate in public service and national development.

The first ‘Rozgar Mela’ distributed more than 75,000 appointment letters at 50 locations across the country.

“The initiative has accelerated public recruitment while creating opportunities for young people to begin their careers in public service and contribute to the nation’s development,” said the factsheet.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organises Rozgar Melas in collaboration with Sector Skill Councils (SSCs) and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs).

Private sector employers are mobilised to participate in these events and offer employment opportunities to eligible candidates.

With employment, skill development, counselling, and entrepreneurship opportunities brought together, Rozgar Melas continue to connect youth with opportunities and support the development of a skilled workforce.

The 20th edition of the ‘National Rozgar Mela’ was conducted on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the event through video conferencing and distributing over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted youth in government departments and organisations.