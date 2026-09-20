Hyderabad

3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident In Hyderabad’s Santhosh Nagar

According to preliminary information, Mohiyuddin was heading towards a hotel with his family when a speeding car allegedly struck his three-year-old son, Ijnan Uddin.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 September 2026 - 12:47
3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident In Hyderabad’s Santhosh Nagar
3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident In Hyderabad’s Santhosh Nagar

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Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy died in a tragic road accident at IS Sadan X Roads under the Santhosh Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, Mohiyuddin was heading towards a hotel with his family when a speeding car allegedly struck his three-year-old son, Ijnan Uddin.

The impact left the child with severe injuries. The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the injured boy.

Family members and others rushed the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly examined him and confirmed that he had already succumbed to his injuries.

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The incident left the family devastated, with the death of the young boy causing grief in the locality.

Police have reportedly assured the grieving family that efforts would be made to identify the vehicle involved in the accident with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

Authorities are examining the available CCTV recordings to trace the vehicle and identify the driver. Further investigation is underway, and police are expected to take action after establishing the circumstances of the accident.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi20 September 2026 - 12:47
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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