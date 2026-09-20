3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hit-And-Run Accident In Hyderabad’s Santhosh Nagar

Hyderabad: A three-year-old boy died in a tragic road accident at IS Sadan X Roads under the Santhosh Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to preliminary information, Mohiyuddin was heading towards a hotel with his family when a speeding car allegedly struck his three-year-old son, Ijnan Uddin.

The impact left the child with severe injuries. The driver of the car allegedly fled the scene without stopping to help the injured boy.

Family members and others rushed the child to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors reportedly examined him and confirmed that he had already succumbed to his injuries.

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The incident left the family devastated, with the death of the young boy causing grief in the locality.

Police have reportedly assured the grieving family that efforts would be made to identify the vehicle involved in the accident with the help of CCTV footage from the area.

Authorities are examining the available CCTV recordings to trace the vehicle and identify the driver. Further investigation is underway, and police are expected to take action after establishing the circumstances of the accident.