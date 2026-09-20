Neurosurgeon killed as car catches fire after hitting road divider in Telangana

Hyderabad: A doctor was burnt alive when a car he was driving caught fire after hitting a road divider in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Pillalamarri on the Hyderabad-Khammam highway.

According to police, a car which was heading towards Khammam caught fire after hitting the road divider.

The entire vehicle was engulfed in flames, trapping the person driving it. The passersby alerted the police, but the entire vehicle was gutted before a fire engine could reach the spot.

Police said the person driving the car was charred to death.

Based on the vehicle’s registration number, the deceased was identified as Kasakurti Jagadish, a neurosurgeon. He was serving at the Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

The forensic team collected the charred remains and preserved them. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Senior police officials visited the spot. Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed shock over the death of Dr Jagadish.

Meanwhile, in a horrific road accident in Hyderabad, a three-year-old boy was run over by a car.

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The accident occurred near IS Sadan in Santoshnagar on Saturday night.

Izhanuddin had gone to a hotel with his father, Mohiuddin. When Mohiuddin was busy taking a food parcel, his son came out and ran across the road.

A car hit the boy, resulting in grievous injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The car sped away after hitting the child. Police were scanning the CCTV footage to trace the car.

A case has been registered at IS Sadan Police Station. Police said they launched an investigation to identify and arrest the car driver.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj visited the spot. He spoke to police officials and gathered details about the incident.

The MLA conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased child and appealed to people to take all precautions while driving.