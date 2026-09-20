Three killed after high-end car crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road

Mumbai: Three people were killed, and another was critically injured in a serious accident involving a high-end car on the Mumbai Coastal Road early on Sunday, officials said.

According to information received from the Coastal Road Control Room, the accident occurred at around 5.20 a.m. near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala College.

The car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, reportedly due to overspeeding.

Following the accident, all four occupants of the car were rushed to Nair Hospital, where emergency medical teams assessed their condition.

According to an update issued by the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Nair Hospital at around 8.40 a.m., three of the occupants were declared brought dead by doctors.

Among those who died were a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old, while the identity and other details of the deceased were yet to be ascertained.

The fourth occupant, a 20-year-old male, sustained serious injuries in the accident and was admitted to the trauma ward of Nair Hospital. His condition was reported to be critical, according to the hospital authorities.

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Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and the exact circumstances of the accident are awaited.

Police are investigating the case.

On September 3, several people were booked after Mumbai Police took cognisance of a viral video showing luxury and high-performance cars speeding and racing dangerously inside the Marine Drive-Southbound Coastal Road tunnel.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, three people were critically injured after a speeding off-road SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle) hit them near PKC Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The driver fled the spot after the crash instead of helping the injured.

The accused was booked under relevant sections; however, he was not arrested. Police issued him a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and subsequently released him.