Heavy rainfall in Mumbai; waterlogging disrupts traffic, railway services

Mumbai: Continuous heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, as waterlogging at several locations is causing considerable inconvenience to commuters and motorists.

Heavy rains that have continued since Saturday night have resulted in severe waterlogging on the eastern side of Nalasopara Railway Station.

Despite the waterlogged conditions, passengers have been forced to wade through accumulated water to reach their destinations. Large crowds of passengers were also seen inside the station premises amid the ongoing rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have continued to lash Vasai-Virar city since Saturday night. Due to the persistent rainfall, several roads in Nalasopara, including areas around Centre Park and Tulinj Bridge, have become waterlogged, creating difficulties for motorists as well as pedestrians during the morning hours.

Heavy rainfall has also continued in Mumbai’s Dadar area, leading to inconvenience for commuters travelling through the locality. The railway tracks at Kurla station have also been flooded following the continuous downpour, affecting movement in and around the station.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Sunday, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph at some places.

The weather department said, “The sky will generally remain cloudy with occasional moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph. Isolated areas may also experience isolated heavy rain.”

Mumbai is likely to witness further rainfall on Monday as well.

The prevailing weather conditions are expected to keep rainfall activity over the city and neighbouring areas.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall in Mumbai for the day, which also marks the first day of the famous Ganesh festival.

The idol immersion processions are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, and according to the weather forecast, the city is also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall on that day.