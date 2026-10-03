CJP Protest in Mumbai Demands Resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) staged a protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on Friday, October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the venue despite police denying permission for the demonstration. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans calling for Kumar to step down.

The protest is part of the CJP’s wider campaign over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and concerns it has raised regarding the electoral process. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the Mumbai demonstration marked the beginning of a broader nationwide agitation.

According to reports, the organisation has demanded the resignation of Kumar, a freeze on the 2025 electoral roll, and a transparent and independent process for appointing the next Election Commissioner.

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The gathering also saw participation from public figures, including actors Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi and singer Vishal Dadlani, according.

The CJP has indicated that its campaign could move to other cities before culminating in a larger protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has faced scrutiny over the SIR exercise, while the commission has denied allegations of wrongdoing.

The Mumbai protest has brought renewed attention to the debate over electoral-roll revisions, the functioning of the Election Commission and demands for greater transparency in the electoral process.