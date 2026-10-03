INSV Neelkanth embarks on 660 nautical miles voyage from Visakhapatnam To the Andamans

Kolkata: The INSV Neelkanth, an ocean-going sailing vessel of the Indian Navy, has set sail from Visakhapatnam to Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC).

The distance between Visakhapatnam and Sri Vijaya Puram is nearly 661.2 nautical miles.

The sailboat is being jointly sailed by Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and ANC personnel, including two women Agniveers.

This voyage reflects the courage, teamwork and evolving spirit of the Indian armed forces, officials said.

On September 19, Vice Admiral Vineet McCarty, Commander-in-Chief of ANC (CINCAN) had interacted with the crew of the INSV Neelkanth.

“The interaction focused on key lessons for the voyage and inspiring the future of sailing in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” the ANC said.

The INSV Neelkanth is a nearly 40-foot long sailing yacht or ocean-racing vessel. It is one of the six ocean-going sailing vessels that are used for expeditions and training by the Navy.

The others are INSV Mhadei, INSV Tarini, INSV Bulbul, INSV Hariyali and INSV Kadalpura.

In 2023, the vessel won first place in the Inter Command Ocean Sailing Race by covering the 360 nautical miles from Kochi to Goa.

During the race the crew, comprising both men and women, encountered heavy rain and sea states of up to four, along with speeds gusting over 25 knots for two days.

In 2024, the sailing vessel undertook a 100 nautical miles expedition in 24 hours to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Navy’s submarine training school INS Satavahana.

Earlier, in 2021, it sailed from Chennai to Visakhapatnam to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Navy’s submarine base INS Virbahu.

While these expeditions were along the Indian coastline, the voyage to the Andamans will be through open seas.

There is no forecast of bad weather in the Bay of Bengal in the near future, so it will be smooth sailing for the crew.

“The crew is extremely well-trained and the vessel capable of handling all weather conditions. In fact, it will be a very good experience for those participating in the expedition,” an official said.

The ANC is India’s first and only tri-services Command that came into being on October 1, 2001.

The Command, comprising the Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guards, was created for the defences of the strategic Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Apart from regular surveillance along India’s Exclusive Economic Zone around the archipelago for defence purposes, the ANC also looks after the protection of the fragile ecosystem in the region. It is also tasked with Marine Search and Rescue (MSAR) operations in one of the world’s busiest maritime zones.

The ANC is conducting a series of activities for its Silver Jubilee celebrations, involving the local population.

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