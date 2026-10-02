Major Explosion Reported at KL University Central Library in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: A major explosion was reported at the Central Library of KL University in Vijayawada, triggering concern among students, staff and others on the university premises.

The incident reportedly occurred inside the Central Library, with further details about the cause of the explosion yet to be established.

University staff have not yet provided clarity on whether there were any casualties or the extent of property damage caused by the blast.

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The circumstances leading to the explosion are currently unclear. Authorities are expected to conduct an investigation to determine the cause and assess the damage.

Further information regarding possible injuries, damage to the library building and other details is awaited.