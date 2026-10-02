Telangana Governor, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Bapu Ghat here on his birth anniversary on Friday.

They offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of Musi and Esi rivers.

The Governor and the Chief Minister paid their respects at the Samadhi and later showered flower petals on the statue of the father of the nation.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mohammed Azharuddin, Governor Advisor V. Hanumanth Rao and others paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Bapu Ghat, Langar Houz.… pic.twitter.com/lwOC0uEn5H — Chandu_Akkanapalli (@Chandu_report) October 2, 2026

The Governor and the Chief Minister inaugurated a digital museum on the occasion.

The leaders also participated in an all-faith prayer meet in the Prayers’ hall, which has a 76-ft-long collage wall featuring more than 400 pictures of Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Governor paid heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

The Governor said in a message that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence and compassion continue to inspire humanity, while Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life remains a symbol of simplicity, integrity and selfless service.

He called upon people to uphold their noble ideals of peace, unity, patriotism, and service to the nation and work towards building a developed and compassionate India.

CM Revanth Reddy remembered Mahatma Gandhi as a great soul for teaching humanity the values of Truth, Peace and Compassion.

On the Occasion of Gandhi’s birth anniversary, the Chief Minister paid rich tributes to the father of the nation, who led India’s freedom struggle by wielding non-violence as a weapon.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s yeoman services to the country, the Chief Minister said the great freedom fighter laid a strong foundation for self-reliance, gram swaraj (village self-rule) and social equality through his ideals.

Stating that the people’s government is strictly adhering to Gandhi’s principles, CM Revanth Reddy affirmed that the government’s main goal is to steer Telangana towards peace, social justice, equality, and development by following the path of truth and non-violence shown by Gandhi. Practicing Gandhi’s ideals is a true tribute to the great leader, the CM said.