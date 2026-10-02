DRI Seizes Four Elephant Tusks Weighing 17 Kg in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad, has seized four elephant tusks weighing around 17 kg and apprehended three persons allegedly involved in their illegal sale.

According to the DRI, the seizure was made during a trap operation while an alleged sale transaction involving the ivory was underway.

Along with the tusks, officials also seized intricately carved ivory trophies believed to be linked to the illegal trade.

The three accused persons were apprehended during the operation and are being questioned as part of the investigation into the alleged illegal ivory trade.

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The seized ivory and related articles were taken into custody under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The law prohibits the trade in elephant ivory and articles made from it.

The DRI is investigating the source of the tusks, the intended buyers and sellers, and whether the accused are connected to a wider network involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

Further details regarding the identities of those apprehended and the ongoing investigation are expected to be released by the authorities.