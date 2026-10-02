High Alert in Delhi as 11 Metro Stations Shut Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest

New Delhi: Security has been tightened across parts of the national capital ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed entry and exit facilities at 11 metro stations in view of the heightened security arrangements. The affected stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi. Interchange facilities remain available at some of the stations.

The restrictions come amid calls by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), student groups and other organisations for demonstrations at Jantar Mantar over the functioning of the Election Commission and issues related to the electoral-roll revision exercise.

Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district. Public gatherings, processions, demonstrations and dharnas without prior permission have been prohibited under the order.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Additional police and security personnel have been deployed around Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations. Barricading and traffic restrictions have also been put in place around central Delhi, with commuters advised to avoid affected routes and use alternative roads where possible.

The Delhi Police has reportedly denied permission for the proposed protest. Despite the restrictions, political and student groups have announced their intention to participate in the demonstration.

Authorities have urged the public to follow security instructions and cooperate with police and traffic personnel as the arrangements remain in place.