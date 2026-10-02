Hyderabad

20-Year-Old Youth Crashes Mahindra Scorpio into Tree on Banjara Hills Road No. 1

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the youth allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The Scorpio veered off the road and collided with a tree, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi2 October 2026 - 12:53
20-Year-Old Youth Crashes Mahindra Scorpio into Tree on Banjara Hills Road No. 1
20-Year-Old Youth Crashes Mahindra Scorpio into Tree on Banjara Hills Road No. 1

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Hyderabad: A 20-year-old youth escaped with minor injuries after the Mahindra Scorpio he was driving crashed into a tree on Banjara Hills Road No. 1 during the late hours of the night.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred when the youth allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The Scorpio veered off the road and collided with a tree, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The accident reportedly took place amid allegations that the youth was under the influence of alcohol. The circumstances leading to the crash are being examined.

Despite the impact, the 20-year-old reportedly escaped with minor injuries. He was provided medical attention following the accident.

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Police are expected to investigate the incident and ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crash, including whether alcohol consumption contributed to the accident.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over drunk driving and road safety, particularly during late-night hours in busy areas of Hyderabad.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi2 October 2026 - 12:53
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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