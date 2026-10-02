Section 163 imposed across New Delhi; several metro station gates closed ahead of Jantar Mantar protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across the New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.

Security was heightened at Jantar Mantar, with police personnel and water cannons deployed at the site.

The order restricts gatherings of five or more people, processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas without prior written permission from the authorities.

The restrictions also prohibit the carrying of firearms, weapons, lathis, sticks, swords, brickbats and other potentially dangerous objects. Raising slogans and delivering speeches as part of unauthorised gatherings have also been barred.

DCP Sachin Sharma said Section 163 of the BNSS is currently in force in the district and appealed to people to comply with the restrictions.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Sharma said, “Section 163 is in force in New Delhi. I would like to inform everyone that any kind of unauthorised sit-in or protest is not allowed here. Please follow the law, act lawfully and cooperate with the police.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services have also been affected in view of the proposed mobilisation. Entry and exit at several metro stations will remain closed until further notice, while interchange facilities will continue to be available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations.

The stations listed for closure of entry and exit include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, several student and youth organisations have announced a protest at Jantar Mantar, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The groups have raised concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls.

The proposed mobilisation has been announced by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Delhi Police have not granted permission for the proposed march. Despite this, the organisations have indicated that they intend to proceed with the mobilisation. A member of one of the organisations said around 1,500 people are expected to participate.

The proposed protest comes amid broader criticism from activists and student groups over the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Separately, Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, has announced a “Jail Bharo Andolan” at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4 p.m.

Dipke had earlier claimed that Mumbai Police had denied permission for the group’s proposed protest against CEC Kumar. He subsequently announced that the organisation would hold the mobilisation on Gandhi Jayanti.

Mumbai Police, however, said it was “not empowered to grant permission” for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. Police also stated that the area falls within a designated silence zone.